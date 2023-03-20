More Mining Contamination Grant Money GV

Grass Valley has obtained a fifth federal grant to investigate mine-scarred properties and other underutilized properties for possible contamination. Community Development Director Tom Last says a Community Meeting has been scheduled for City Hall Tuesday evening. He says half-million dollars in so-called “Brownsfield Funding” usually allows 10 to 12 assessments…

Last says since 2009 the city has created an inventory of multiple properties with contamination potential. He says the goal is to move these lands toward sustainable reuse and redevelopment…

Cleanup costs can be very expensive and would need to be sought through federal or state funding. At the meeting, which is from 5:30 to 6:30pm, the community can learn about what’s been accomplished by previous Brownsfield grants and how the city is leveraging those outcomes toward the goals of the current grant. The public can also ask questions and offer input on the selected properties.