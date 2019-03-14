More Money To Reduce Scotts Flat Fire Fuels

Even more fuel reduction work is slated to begin this summer in the Scotts Flat recreation area. The Sierra Nevada Conservancy has awarded another 981-thousand dollars to complete Phase Four of the program. Conservancy Assistant Executive Director, Bob Kingman, says it’ll be on 300 acres on the north and east shores of the reservoir, adding even more protection for wildfires, while also resulting in a healthier forest and watershed…

Kingman says the program began in 2013, with a lot of thinning throughout the Gate One Campground, also extending the fuel break on the northeast side of the reservoir…

The Scotts Flat and Cascade Shores Homeowners Associations will also be encouraged to bring green waste for processing, as an alternative to burning on private lands. Those materials will be chipped and spread within the project boundary. Phase Four is scheduled to be completed by January of 2022.