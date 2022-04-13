< Back to All News

More New Programs From Local Libraries

Posted: Apr. 13, 2022 12:41 AM PDT

A couple of more new things from the Nevada County Library. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says residents can now visit a state park, without paying any day use fees, with the use of your library card…

The Madelyn Helling Library will hold two of the passes. The Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Truckee, and Bear River branches each hold one pass. They’re reservable in advance and can be checked out for seven days at a time, with no renewals. Only one pass can be checked out at a time. Also, Wolfe says, the Library has announced a collaboration with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation…

Research shows that when parents read to their baby they are not only building a bond with their little one, by hearing their voice, but they’re also building language skills and setting the foundation for early literacy skills. Each board book also includes a bookmark with a selection of titles they can check out from a local library, along with literacy tips. The project is inspired by the Read Me a Story Foundation.

