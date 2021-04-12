More Officers Getting Homeless Issue Training

With the curriculum now officially available, training of all law enforcement officers in the state, including in Nevada County, is now available on more effective ways to deal with problems in the homeless community. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says nearly all their staff has already completed training, including 24 officers. It includes pairing an officer with a Hospitality House case manager, which began in February…

The training seeks to augment a law enforcement officer’s toolbelt with best practices, improving long-term outcomes for homeless people…

Meanwhile, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says all 70 of her officers are scheduled to take training. By design, each training is facilitated by one member of law enforcement and one member of Hospitality House. Officials says this pairing provides a balanced perspective on homelessness and increases awareness of the unique challenges facing members of each agency.