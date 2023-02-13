More Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Grants Ahead

Applications are now being taken for the second and final round of funding for Nevada County’s Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Grant Program. 434-thousand dollars in one-time money is available from the American Rescue Plan Act, to respond to lingering negative economic impacts from the pandemic. Erika Seward is the Senior Administrative Analyst with the county’s Community Development Agency. She says the focus of this funding has been to alleviate health and safety impacts from the surge of visitation and uses of the county’s recreation areas…

click to listen to Erika Seward

Seward says the county has also been getting public input for its Recreation Resiliency Master Plan that’s still in development…

click to listen to Erika Seward

Proposals must also address unmet needs at outdoor recreation sites, support economic development, enhance equitable access, promote environmental sustainability, and address climate change adaptation. They should also be shovel-ready for either this year’s recreation season or next year’s. Grants will range from 10 to 100-thousand dollars and will be capped at 200-thousand. The deadline is March 15th.