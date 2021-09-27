< Back to All News

More Paving Delays On Highway 174

Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 12:45 AM PDT

Motorists shouldn’t have to deal with significant delays for the Highway 174 safety improvement project much longer. But, starting Monday, September 27th, Cal Trans Public Information Officer Steve Nelson says paving work begins on the east side of the highway….

Delays could last up to 20 minutes. And if you live in the area, driveway and local road access may also be intermittently impacted for 30 minutes at a time. Work on the 27-million dollar project began in August of last year. Nelson says crews have been realigning several curves, widening shoulders, and adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road…

Some driveways and local road entrances may also have temporary signed and delineated detour routes for highway access during widening work. Cal Trans hopes the six-day work schedule will allow the entire project to be completed in late November, weather permitting, with fewer lengthy or regular delays.

