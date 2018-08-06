< Back to All News

More People Priced Out For Buying Homes Here

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 12:52 AM PDT

It’s more and more a seller’s home market in Nevada County this summer, but affordability continues to drop. Local real estate expert, Greg Bulanti, says the median price jumped 50-thousand dollars, from May to June, to 450-thousand dollars. It was 379-thousand dollars in June of last year. There were 100 more listings in June, compared to a year ago, although the supply is about the same. Bulanti says five more units sold, compared to last year, at 161. But only 60 sold for under 400-thousand dollars, compared to 83 in 2017. And 25 sold for over 700-thousand dollars, compared to just 11 a year ago….

Bulanti says the healthy seller’s market is being driven by skyrocketing Bay Area prices. He says San Francisco’s median price in June was around one-point-six million dollars, although it was also about the same in May…

Bulanti says a lot of Nevada County’s homes are being sold to people priced out in the Bay Area, as well as Southern California.

