More Professional Certified Organizers Available

Being organized is not only important, it can also be a skill you can make a living at. That’s the case for Terri Van Wagner and Debora Thomason, who established a business near Lake of the Pines that’s called The Neater Nest. They’ve been neighbors and best friends for years. Appearing on KNCO’s On the Town on Tuesday, Van Wagner said she’d felt unfulfilled in her previous job, as an operations manager for a manufacturing company…

Yes, you heard right. Van Wagner and Thomason are “certified professional organizers”, taking a course online. Van Wagner said they’ve learned that a lot of clutter inside a home can be stressful and overwhelming…

Van Wagner and Thomason said they realized they just love helping people. And Van Wagner also indicated that a number of clients are already what could have been considered to be “neat freaks”.