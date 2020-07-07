More PSPS Helicopter Inspections Here

Public Safety Power Shutoffs weren’t first implemented in Nevada County until late in the wildfire season, when it was much drier and north winds are more frequent. Meanwhile, PG and E continues to conduct pre-inspection flights of their lines, including all day today (Tues.) and on Thursday. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the program should help make events smaller in size and shorter in length…

Merlo says new measures are being taken this season to help reduce the size of outages…

One micro grid shutoff was used to reduce the size of outages in Grass Valley last year and keep essential services going, including Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. PG and E is also nearly doubling the number of helicopters doing inspections, as well as increasing ground crews, in hopes of earlier restoration, once the wildfire danger has passed. The shutoffs were first imposed here in September of last year.