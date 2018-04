The big weekend storm is gone, but it packed quite a punch in terms of rainfall totals. Despite the sunny weather now, we’re not done with the wet stuff yet. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we’re going to get a couple more storms this week…

Holiday says a colder storm is coming in after that…

The Weiss Brothers Growing Ground reports five-point-seven inches of rain over the weekend.

