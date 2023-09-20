< Back to All News

More Reasons To Avoid Buying A New Vehicle

Posted: Sep. 20, 2023 12:26 AM PDT

Triple-A of California has provided more reasons to put off buying a new vehicle, if at all possible. Its annual report shows that annual ownership and operating costs have gone up even more sharply in the past year, around the state, or over 12-thousand dollars. That’s 18-percent more than the national average. Spokesman John Treanor says it starts with soaring gas prices….

And purchase prices have jumped by nearly 16-hundred dollars, due mainly to continued global supply chain issues and limited inventory. There are also more oversized, luxurious vehicles, loaded with extra features. But if you still want to buy a new car, knowing that they won’t be getting cheaper, Treanor says their tips haven’t changed. That includes shopping around, if you don’t have to replace your current vehicle right away. And then the first thing you should do is check multiple sources to determine trade-in values…

And keep negotiations separate on vehicle cost, finance rates, and trade-in values.

