More Recreational Improvement Funding

The second and final disbursements from the Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund have been approved by Nevada County Supervisors. About a-million-and-a-half dollars worth of applications were submitted. But it was only 388-thousand dollars was still left from the grant that was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. County Senior Administrative Analyst, Erika Seward, told the Board that 77-thousand-500 dollars was the largest single award. It went to the Consolidated Fire District…

The South Yuba River Citizens League received funding for two of the eight projects for seven total organizations. That was 59-thousand dollars for the Van Nordon Meadow Restoration and Recreation Project and its River Ambassador Program. Supervisor Hardy Bullock was on the committee that reviewed the applications…

Other recipients were Bear Yuba Land Trust and the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation. And the other three were from Truckee. That was their Community Trails Stewardship Program, River Watershed Council, and Trails Foundation.