More Recreational Land Preserved By BYLT

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 12:32 AM PST

More acreage has been preserved for an area that’s considered a “recreationist’s dream” for the Bear Yuba Land Trust. BYLT Community Engagement Manager, Laura Peterson, says it’s another deal with Pacific Gas and Electric in the Grouse Ridge area of the Tahoe National Forest. She says it provides permanent protection of 857 acres that has some of the most popular non-motorized trails. Peterson, an avid hiker, says this is one of her favorite destinations…

click to listen to Laura Peterson

Peterson says the deal also protects diverse habitat for a wide array of wildlife, including the wolverine…

click to listen to Laura Peterson

Peterson says the area is a key winter and summer deer range, with fawning areas and major migration corridors. A variety of trout are found in many of the lakes. It’s part of the Lindsey Lake Conservation Deal, stipulated as part of PG and E”s bankruptcy settlement in 2003. The utility, considered one of the state’s biggest private landowners, agreed to permanently protect the beneficial public values on the watershed lands associated with its hydroelectric faclities.

