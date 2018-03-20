More recyclables are being rejected in California and sent back to the landfill. Nevada County Solid Waste Manager, David Garcia, says China, which takes about 60-percent of all U-S materials, is getting pickier about cleanliness…

Garcia says mixed paper containers are being rejected the most. In general, plastics labeled with numbers three through seven don’t have markets for them. He says many people may actually be over-recycling. He says many also have small garbage containers that fill up fast, with the overflow being put in recycling containers. He says the county plans to provide more information regarding the do’s and don’t’s…

Garcia says there are also too many batteries being tossed in the blue toters. He says more U-S recycling markets, so not as much material has to be sent overseas. Nevada County’s current recycling rate is 53-percent.