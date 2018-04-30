< Back to All News

More Regular Water Testing At Lake Wildwood

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 12:52 AM PDT

With the water recreation season just ahead, a no-swim advisory remains in place at Lake Wildwood. It was issued late last summer, due to an E.coli oubreak that resulted in 18 illnesses. Lake Wildwood Association President Bob Mariani says a consultant hired by Nevada County Environmental Health early this year is still putting together a plan…

But in the meantime, Mariani says says an association member who is a retired microbiologist has put together a more intense water testing protocol that’s scheduled to begin today (Mon.) He says the water is normally tested regularly during the summer. But this plan features testing of the water three times a week, with results posted on the association website…

Mariani says use of Lake Wildwood has dropped off, due to the E. coli concerns and the inability to find a source.

