More Remains Found in Norman Murder Case

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

More human remains have been found at the home of a murder suspect in Cascade Shores. Sheriff’s officials reported the discovery Friday evening. They were accompanied by personnel from the Human Identification Laboratory from Chico State University, and Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says they think the remains belong to a local veteran…

Listen to Rob Bringolf 1

The shallow burial site was located near the remnants of a bonfire where bones were recovered earlier–also believed to be Norman’s. Specific details are still not being released, but Bringolf says they think they have a motive…

Listen to Rob Bringolf 2

51 year-old Sean Bryant and 41 year-old Michael McCauley are being held on charges of murder and torture. Bringolf says they believe Norman was murdered right around the time he was reported missing in April. There was a search for Norman that lasted over a month. Bryant was arrested on the eve of Memorial Day. McCauley was arrested last week.

