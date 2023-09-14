More Residential Studied For Downtown Grass Valley

With the Mill Street Plaza nearing completion, including pedestrian improvements, Grass Valley staff has also been receiving inquiries from property owners about the possibility of converting upper-level vacant office space to residential use. So City Planner Amy Wolfson asked the City Council, at its Tuesday night meeting, to give the go-ahead for feasibility and traffic impact studies for the town core area…

After the pandemic eased, many people continued to work at home, instead of in offices, with many retail businesses also going under. One property owner, Craig Hamilton, also noted the potential social benefits, along with some economic enhancement as well…

The City Council approved the studies, with a couple of members also wanting parking impacts to be included.