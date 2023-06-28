< Back to All News

More River Ambassadors Needed For Visitors Surge

Posted: Jun. 28, 2023 12:44 PM PDT

It’ll be a four-day Fourth of July weekend for a lot of people, including recreationists. And with hotter temperatures, the South Yuba River Citizens League is bracing for what may be the biggest surge of visitors this season. And SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Director, Daniel Elkin, says they’re always looking for new faces to be part of their volunteer Ambassador Program…

click to listen to Daniel Elkin

Elkin says despite the continued deep, swift, and cold conditions, tourism volume has only been down a little bit…

click to listen to Daniel Elkin

In addition to educating recreationists about river conditions, ambassadors also remind them about the impact of trash, dog waste, and broken glass on the health of the South Yuba. They also want to make sure visitors are fire-safe. If you’d like to be a part of the program, even this busy weekend, go to the SYRCL website for more information.

