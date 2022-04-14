< Back to All News

More River Crossings With Call Boxes

Posted: Apr. 14, 2022 4:47 PM PDT

Just in time for the peak recreation season, the number of emergency call boxes at popular South Yuba River crossings has increased from just one to four. In addition to Purdon Crossing, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says the new ones have been installed at Edwards Crossing, the Highway 49 Bridge, as well as on Maybert Road at Canyon Creek, which is near the town of Washington. And, unlike mobile phones, which often have little or no reception in the canyon, the call boxes are satellite-linked and solar-powered…

Cummings says the 30-thousand dollar installation cost is covered by PG and E’s settlement fund, for causing the 2017 Lobo Fire…

Officials also remind users to limit call box use to reporting life-threatening incidents or other emergencies, and be sure and follow the instructions on the box.

