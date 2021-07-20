More Rowdiness Near GV Thursday Night Mkts

Increasing reports of rowdiness, fighting, and alcohol theft near the Thursday Night Market have Grass Valley Police concerned. Police Captain Steve Johnson says officers’ presence has been increased at and near recent markets. And last week, he says a crowd of 30 to 50 people, mostly 15 to 18 years old, had gathered at the intersection of East Main and Stewart Streets to watch a pretty violent confrontation among three to four teen girls. One of the girls was cited and released to her parents, with the other three still sought. But four others were also cited, including for interfering with to attempts to detain the fight participants…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says although police have footage from several officer body-worn cameras and public space surveillance cameras, not much of the actual fighting was captured, due to the crowd. But he says the footage clearly revealed a number of people filming the violence with mobile phones. So a portal has been created, with at least nine anonymous submissions received so far. He says perhaps more disturbing is that no young people intervened…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

A motive for the fight is also unclear.