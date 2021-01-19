< Back to All News

More Safety Upgrades For Highway 49 South Co

Posted: Jan. 19, 2021 12:29 AM PST

If you regularly travel near Lake of the Pines on Highway 49, you’ve probably noticed it’s now easier to get onto the highway. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they recently completed longer acceleration lanes in both directions at the busy Wolfe/Combie Road intersection, to reduce the possibility of accidents…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Highway drainage was also upgraded for the three-point-eight million dollar project. Borrayo says it’s one of the more than the 160-million dollars’ worth of improvements either completed, in construction, or planned for the corridor between Grass Valley and Auburn. The next one, starting in the spring, will add a turning lane between Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive, to reduce rear-end collisions. But the project with the most interest for Nevada County motorists is still years away. It includes widening between McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road, along with truck-climbing lanes…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says another project still in the development stage is between Lone Star and Laurentian Roads in Placer County that includes a concrete median barrier.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha