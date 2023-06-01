< Back to All News

More Salmon Restoration Help Ahead

Posted: Jun. 1, 2023 12:33 AM PDT

More help for restoring the salmon population for the South Yuba River Citizens League. The Wildlife Conservation Board is fully funding a four-million dollar project. SYRCL Interim Executive Director, Aaron Zettler-Mann, says the Upper Rose Bar Restoration Construction, as it’s called, is within reach of the river, about a mile downstream of Englebright Dam. It’s publicly owned by the Yuba Water Agency, on 43 acres, about a mile and a half from Smartsville…

click to listen to Aaron Zettler-Mann

The project will also re-contour areas along both banks of the river, to create rearing benches for juvenile salmonoids. And it also includes funding for post-project biological and geomorphic monitoring…

click to listen to Aaron Zettler-Mann

Zettler-Mann says work is scheduled to begin in late June or early July and be largely completed by September.

