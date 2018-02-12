< Back to All News

More Scam Warnings From PG and E

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 12:35 AM PST

The latest spike in scam activity that you might want to be aware of comes from PG and E. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says there have been recent reports, from the Sacramento region, of bogus phone calls, demanding that a customer pay a bill immediately, or have the power shut off…

Merlo says law enforcement officials in the Fresno area have also received reports of individuals claiming to work for PG and E, going door-to-door to investigate outages of electric and phone service, but refusing to show identification. But she says past history indicates that these scammers move throughout the region. She says she doesn’t know if these scams have been successful…

Merlo says their an appointment is always set up, unless it’s an emergency, before a PG and E employee will show up at hour door. She says customers who set up an appointment will also receive an automated call back within 48 hours prior to the scheduled visit, or a personal call from a service representative.

