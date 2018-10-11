< Back to All News

More Scammers Around Tax Extension Filing Deadline

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 6:05 PM PDT

With another tax deadline coming up, the Internal Revenue Service is warning about a spike in scamming activity. Monday, October 15th, is the six-month tax-filing extension deadline. IRS Spokesman David Tucker says one of the most common intimidation tactics is threatening phone calls from someone posing as an agency employee, targeting someone who may or may not still owe taxes…

click to listen to David Tucker

Tucker says you should simply hang up because the IRS does not initiate phone contacts…

click to listen to David Tucker

There are also phishing schemes, with similar requests, also featuring a fake IRS logo. And, in light of Hurricane Michael, Tucker says criminals set up bogus charities to attract donations during natural disasters or other times of distress. The IRS has a website to verify whether the group is legitimate. You’re again reminded to not provide personal or financial information, the most common feature of these scams.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha