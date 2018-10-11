More Scammers Around Tax Extension Filing Deadline

With another tax deadline coming up, the Internal Revenue Service is warning about a spike in scamming activity. Monday, October 15th, is the six-month tax-filing extension deadline. IRS Spokesman David Tucker says one of the most common intimidation tactics is threatening phone calls from someone posing as an agency employee, targeting someone who may or may not still owe taxes…

Tucker says you should simply hang up because the IRS does not initiate phone contacts…

There are also phishing schemes, with similar requests, also featuring a fake IRS logo. And, in light of Hurricane Michael, Tucker says criminals set up bogus charities to attract donations during natural disasters or other times of distress. The IRS has a website to verify whether the group is legitimate. You’re again reminded to not provide personal or financial information, the most common feature of these scams.