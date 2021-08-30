More Senior Housing Through Hospitality House

Hospitality House says it’s on track to offer additional housing solutions for seniors, perhaps as early as October, and just ahead of the rainy season. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says they’re currently in escrow to purchase the Sierra Guest Home, behind Save Mart, in the Fowler Center, in Grass Valley. It’s a 16-unit assisted living facility that’s been operating for decades. Baglietto says it was built in 1957 and has lots of space…

Baglietto says there are a handful of residents currently living at the facility, all of whom Hospitality House has plans to care for, with the transition of ownership…

Current and future residents will receive three nutritious meals a day, prepared in an off-site commercial kitchen, and offered wraparound case management services, as needed or requested by Hospitality House staff. And Baglietto says over time, they’ll seek partnership opportunities with the city and county to compete for grant funds that could, in turn, rennovate existing buildings on the property and expand the number of units.