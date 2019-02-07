More Snow Coming to Western Nevada County

We had a little taste of it earlier this week, but it looks like Grass Valley and Nevada City are in for more snow over the weekend…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for tomorrow afternoon through Sunday afternoon. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the second system is colder, coming down from Canada…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

That storm could lnger for several days. The National Weather Service has a chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast through Tuesday of next week, and a chance of rain for Wednesday.

–gf