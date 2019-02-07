More Snow Coming to Western Nevada County

We had a little taste of it earlier this week, but it looks like Grass Valley and Nevada City are in for more snow over the weekend…
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for tomorrow afternoon through Sunday afternoon. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the second system is colder, coming down from Canada…
That storm could lnger for several days. The National Weather Service has a chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast through Tuesday of next week, and a chance of rain for Wednesday.
–gf
