More Snow on the Way Later This Week

The snow is gone, for now, but there’s a chance for more in the next few days, and then again over the weekend. KNCO meteorologist Dan Holiday says some high pressure has moved in to keep things dry for now, but another system will be here shortly…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

And, Holiday says, we could have more snow, for the third straight weekend…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

Some roads in Nevada County are still icy, and chain controls are still in effect in the Sierra. Highway 20 has chains required from Nevada City to Interstate 80. They are chaining up on I-80 from Kingvale to the Nevada state line.

–gf