More Snowstorm Debris Removal Funding

Nevada County is among several counties in the region getting more state funding for removing debris and hazardous trees near major highway corridors from the late December snowstorm. That’s for highways 20, 49, 80, 174, and 193, also including Sierra, Placer, Yuba, and El Dorado counties. Two-point-four million dollars has been approved by the California Transportation Commission. But Cal Trans Public Information Officer Steve Nelson says most of the work was already completed with their three-million dollar emergency contract right after the storm…

Nelson says Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction was considered a core area, since it’s popular with motorists heading toward the Sierra from valley and foothill locations. He says there’s also a stretch along Highway 174 that needs some more cleanup work. He also points out that it’s not just debris right by a highway…

In addition to the safety issue, Nelson says the work also has reduced wildfire fuels and also ensures that drainage is not impacted from ditches and culverts clogged by debris.