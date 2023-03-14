More Snowstorm Removal Contracts Approved

Another 750-thousand dollars worth of contracts has been approved for snow, tree, and debris removal work in Nevada County. The Board of Supervisors had more praise and compliments for county departments and staff, while approving the additional work at their meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisor Heidi Hall also stated that she thought this county is even better prepared and has learned from the original snowmagedden around Christmas of 2021…

Local, state, and federal emergency proclamations remain in place for Nevada and dozens of other impacted counties. Supervisor Hardy Bullock also suggested that perhaps the county could provide contracting for more neighborhood resource centers for future natural disasters…

Supervisor Ed Scofield also remarked that he couldn’t recall hearing about so many roof collapses from snow, especially to commercial buildings.