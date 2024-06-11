More South Yuba Flow Fluctuation Warnings

More flow fluctuation warnings for people considering recreation in or along the South Yuba River. PG and E spokesperson Paul Moreno says due to their ongoing repair work at the Spaulding One Powerhouse and to the South Yuba Pipe, the spring runoff spill from the reservoir into the river started earlier than usual and will continue later than usual…

Moreno says flows on the river at the Emerald Pools are anticipated to average around 11-hundred-50 cubic feet per second. But today (Tues.) through Thursday, flows at times will be as much as 550 additional cfs, between 8am and 5pm. With Spaulding One and the South Yuba Pipe not operating, water that normally would be diverted through the One and Two powerhouses and into the Drum and South Yuba Canals remains in the reservoir, increasing the spill. Moreno says if you do happen to fall in the water and get caught up in the rapids, there are a number of self-rescue techniques that you can try…

But PG and E says prevention is the best way to save a person from drowning, or just staying out of the water. By the time someone is struggling in the water a rescue is extremely unlikely and also places the rescuer at risk. Emerald Pools is normally one of the more popular and crowded swimming spots in the Sierra, near Emigrant Gap.