More Speed Limit Changes To County Roads

Posted: Apr. 10, 2024 12:58 PM PDT

Nevada County Supervisors received another tutorial on how speed limit changes are determined, during their Tuesday meeting before approving some minor adjustments to three roads. A five mile-an-hour increase is ahead for a stretch of Cement Hill Road, northwest of Highway 49 to West Piper Lane, or to 30 miles an hour. Mooney Flat Road is also going up another five miles an hour, from Highway 20 to Englebright Dam Road. Assistant Public Works engineer, Elijah Larimer, told the Board that the state vehicle code establishes that speed limits should be placed at the nearest five-mile-an-hour increment to the 85th percentile speed. He said that’s what’s considered reasonable and prudent by 85-percent of drivers, after a device records speeds for a few days…

Supervisor Lisa Swarthout thought the changes made sense, but was also realistic…

Public Works also said that stretch of Cement Hill Road does not contain any schools, hospitals, or business districts. Meanwhile, the speed limit is dropping 10 miles an hour, or to 25 miles an hour, on Donner Pass Road through Soda Springs. That’s due to the density of homes and businesses, as well as bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

