More Staffing For Nevada Co Victim Witness Pgm

More help for crime victims in Nevada County. The District Attorney’s Office has received new grant money worth 34-thousand dollars. Deputy D-A Chris Walsh says that allows them to hire another part-time advocate for their Victim Witness Assistance Program. He says the advocates support victims through the entire judicial process…

The local program will now have two full-time and two part-time advocates…

Walsh says these services are especially beneficial for victims of violent crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as family members of murder victims.