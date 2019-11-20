< Back to All News

More Staffing For Nevada Co Victim Witness Pgm

Posted: Nov. 20, 2019 12:24 AM PST

More help for crime victims in Nevada County. The District Attorney’s Office has received new grant money worth 34-thousand dollars. Deputy D-A Chris Walsh says that allows them to hire another part-time advocate for their Victim Witness Assistance Program. He says the advocates support victims through the entire judicial process…

The local program will now have two full-time and two part-time advocates…

Walsh says these services are especially beneficial for victims of violent crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as family members of murder victims.

