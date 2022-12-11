< Back to All News

More State Hwy Mobility Funding Allocated Here

Posted: Dec. 11, 2022 12:50 AM PST

Nevada County is among 93 state funding recipients for walking and biking projects. County Transportation Commission Executive Director, Mike Woodman, says 13-point-8 million dollars has been allocated for multi-modal corridor improvements on Highway 49 near Nevada City. It’s just past the junction with Highway 20 to near the Juvenile Hall. It includes a roundabout at Cement Hill Road…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

The county is also getting another five-point-four million dollars for a Highway 174/Highway 49-20 roundabout. It also includes the nearby intersections with Neil, Emily, and South Auburn Streets, as well as Hansen Way. He says the county just missed the cut for the last funding cycle. So they effectively revamped the application…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Woodman says construction isn’t scheduled to begin until the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha