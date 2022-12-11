More State Hwy Mobility Funding Allocated Here

Nevada County is among 93 state funding recipients for walking and biking projects. County Transportation Commission Executive Director, Mike Woodman, says 13-point-8 million dollars has been allocated for multi-modal corridor improvements on Highway 49 near Nevada City. It’s just past the junction with Highway 20 to near the Juvenile Hall. It includes a roundabout at Cement Hill Road…

The county is also getting another five-point-four million dollars for a Highway 174/Highway 49-20 roundabout. It also includes the nearby intersections with Neil, Emily, and South Auburn Streets, as well as Hansen Way. He says the county just missed the cut for the last funding cycle. So they effectively revamped the application…

Woodman says construction isn’t scheduled to begin until the 2026-2027 fiscal year.