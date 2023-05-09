More State Resources Touted For Wildfire Season

Another wildfire season should mean even more resources available to help extinguish them more quickly around the state. The Governor’s Office recently touted action taken, in coordination with the Legislature. It says 37 more crews were added last year and an additional 12-hundred-65 firefighter positions are available this year, along with more air attack operations. The Public Information Officer with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says that’ll help augment local response…

State officials say Cal Fire also treated nearly 111-thousand acres across more than 600 projects last fiscal year, including in Western Nevada County. They say that exceeds the goal of treating 100-thousand acres by 2025…

In addition, officials say Cal Fire’s existing aerial fleet, called the largest in the world, will have even more capabilities this year. That includes new aircraft for night operations and new infrared intelligence aircraft for incident commanders.