< Back to All News

More State Resources Touted For Wildfire Season

Posted: May. 9, 2023 12:49 AM PDT

Another wildfire season should mean even more resources available to help extinguish them more quickly around the state. The Governor’s Office recently touted action taken, in coordination with the Legislature. It says 37 more crews were added last year and an additional 12-hundred-65 firefighter positions are available this year, along with more air attack operations. The Public Information Officer with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says that’ll help augment local response…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

State officials say Cal Fire also treated nearly 111-thousand acres across more than 600 projects last fiscal year, including in Western Nevada County. They say that exceeds the goal of treating 100-thousand acres by 2025…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

In addition, officials say Cal Fire’s existing aerial fleet, called the largest in the world, will have even more capabilities this year. That includes new aircraft for night operations and new infrared intelligence aircraft for incident commanders.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha