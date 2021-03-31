< Back to All News

More State Transportation Funding For Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 31, 2021 12:48 AM PDT

Some more state transportation improvement funding has been allocated for Nevada County. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says the California Transportation Commission has approved two-point-85 million dollars for culvert rehabilitation on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn…

Borrayo says the work is scheduled to begin, in July, on a total of 22 culverts. That’s between Higgins Corner and Lime Kiln Road in Nevada County. Also at Lone Star Road and just south of Lorenson Road, in Placer County. Part of the money comes from the SB1 gas tax…

Borrayo says there will be minimal traffic disruptions, with most of the projects being done at night. Occasional one-way traffic controls during the day will usually be on four-lane stretches. She says the work should be completed by the fall.

