More Staycations This Labor Day Weekend?

Labor Day typically marks the end of the summer travel period. But the California Highway Patrol says 2020 has been anything but typical. Officer Mike Steele says many motorists may forego the long weekend road trip this year for a staycation, but he sees that possibility as 50-50…

The Maximum Enforcement Period will still be implemented, starting at 6 Friday evening and ending Monday at midnight. But, in addition to speeding, Steele says DUI will always be the number-one concern. And over the past few years, the CHP has increased its training efforts to detect impaired drivers…

During last year’s Labor Day weekend, more than a-thousand DUI arrests were made. 45 people were killed in crashes in CHP jurisdictions, with nearly three-quarters not wearing a seat belt.