< Back to All News

More Storm Debris Removal Funds Approved

Posted: Jul. 18, 2022 12:39 AM PDT

Just in time for fire season, and with the Rices Fire still fresh on the county’s mind, the Board of Supervisors have approved a first-of-its-kind grant program. It’s to remove more December snowstorm vegetation debris. It’s 100-thousand dollars from the League of California Community Foundations’ Disaster Relief Fund and Recovery and Resilience Funds from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. Supervisor Hardy Bullock says more evacuation route development is needed…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

It’s a Micro-Grant program. It makes 26 grants available for 68 Firewise Communities, at 36-hundred dollars each. Supervisor Sue Hoek is impressed with the ever-growing cohesiveness in helping reduce the wildfire danger…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Projects can also increase defensible space around homes and remove hazardous vegetation from private lands. The application period for the competitive grants begins July 18th and ends on August 15th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha