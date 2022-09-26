More Street Rehab Work Ahead In Grass Valley

A traffic alert for motorists using Sierra College Drive this week during the evening hours. Grass Valley City Engineer, Bjorn Jones, says concrete construction work is going on between East Main Street and the roundabout at Litton Drive, between 6pm and 5am through Friday. He says it’s part of one of their annual street rehabilitation projects that’ll be going on over the next three to four weeks…

Also on Scandling Avenue. Jones says there’ll be intermittent one-way traffic controls, with delays of up to five minutes…

Jones says some of the other work on streets with less traffic volume will be done during the day, with similar delays. Work, as always, is based on the highest need, along with how heavily-travelled an area is. It should be completed by the end of October.