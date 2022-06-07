< Back to All News

More Students Getting Free Reduced Price Meals

Posted: Jun. 6, 2022 5:44 PM PDT

As Nevada County schools wrap up their 2021-2022 year, they’re already gearing up for the 2022-2023 year. County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says that includes the legally-required notification about the free or reduced-price meals. He says over five-thousand students were eligible this school year, a 15-percent increase from the previous year. And that’s nearly have the county’s student population…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Households don’t need to turn in an application when they receive a notification letter saying that all their children automatically qualify for free meals, when any household member received benefits from CalFresh or CalWORKS….

click to listen to Scott Lay

Children are eligible if their household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines. It’s also based on homeless, migrant, and foster youth status. For more information, you can go to the Nevada County Office Education website or contact your school.

