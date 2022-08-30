< Back to All News

More Vehicle Break-Ins Arrests Same GV Home

Posted: Aug. 29, 2022 5:59 PM PDT

More vehicle break-ins arrests have been made at a Grass Valley home. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it started with a report of airpods stolen from one of the vehicles. He says those items were tracked to the home, on Valley View Drive, through a GPS device on the vehicle. That’s where they encountered several people, including 43-year-old Robert Rice, a transient from the Sacramento area, and his girlfriend…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says around 35-hundred to 45-hundred dollars worth of construction items were also found, mainly hand tools….

click to listen to Lt Bates

Also, stolen mail for several jurisdictions in Sacramento County. The girlfriend, who’s name was not available, was also taken into custody. About a week prior, James Moulton, also 43, and who is the original resident of the home, was arrested on more vehicle break-ins in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas, as well as a truck. He was also charged with domestic violence against his live-in girlfriend and remains in custody.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha