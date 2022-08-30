More Vehicle Break-Ins Arrests Same GV Home

More vehicle break-ins arrests have been made at a Grass Valley home. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it started with a report of airpods stolen from one of the vehicles. He says those items were tracked to the home, on Valley View Drive, through a GPS device on the vehicle. That’s where they encountered several people, including 43-year-old Robert Rice, a transient from the Sacramento area, and his girlfriend…

Bates says around 35-hundred to 45-hundred dollars worth of construction items were also found, mainly hand tools….

Also, stolen mail for several jurisdictions in Sacramento County. The girlfriend, who’s name was not available, was also taken into custody. About a week prior, James Moulton, also 43, and who is the original resident of the home, was arrested on more vehicle break-ins in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas, as well as a truck. He was also charged with domestic violence against his live-in girlfriend and remains in custody.