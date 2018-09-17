More Vehicle Vs Wildlife Crashes This Time Of Year

All the roads and highways that have been built over the years in California have also crossed historic migration routes for wildlife. And more animals are hit by motorists between September and December, compared to any other time of the year. That’s why Dana Michaels, with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, says this is Watch Out For Wildlife Week, to bring more attention to the issue. She says it’s also mating season…

Michaels says if you see an animal on or near the road, another may be following. Also, black bears travel farther for food, as they enter a period of excessive eating and drinking, to fatten up for hibernation. The highest amount of activity tends to occur during the early morning and early evening hours…

Michaels says to also remember that littering can bring food odors that attract animals to roadways. Last year, 12 people died and 383 people were injured in two-thousand-134 collisions with wildlife on state, county, and local roadways, according to the CHP.