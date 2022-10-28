< Back to All News

More Veterans Claims Delays Anticipated

Posted: Oct. 28, 2022 12:19 AM PDT

After Military Appreciation Week was proclaimed, Nevada County Supervisors received the annual presentation from the Veterans Services Office at their meeting earlier this week. Veterans Services Officer David West said some good news this year included a new law signed by President Biden that will entitle multiple generations of vets to receive compensation for diseases, due to toxic exposure…

But with three-and-a-half million more veterans to also be entitled to VA healthcare, West said it will mean more major case backlogs. He said the hope is that the hiring of two-thousand more caseworkers will help ease the processing delays. Meanwhile, local Army Veteran Yvonne Winn provided a very moving testimonial to the Board about how she was helped by the local office. She had described her experience with an office in Martinez as horrific. But her daughter told her to see West…

10-percent of Nevada County’s population consists of veterans, who receive over 45-million dollars in benefits annually. Military Appreciation Week in the county is November 5th through the 13th, including Veterans Day on the 11th.

