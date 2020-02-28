More Vote Centers Open Saturday

With the March 3 election now less than a week away, more vote centers will be opening around the county. Starting Saturday, you can vote at five more locations, including the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley, the Best Western conference center, right next to the hotel on Sutton Way in Grass Valley, Penn Valley Fire Station 43 on Spenceville Road, the Higgins Lions Community Center on Hacienda Drive in South County, and the Cedar House Hotel Ballroom in Truckee. Hours are 8am to 5pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and 7am to 8pm Election Day. You can also vote at the Rood Center and Truckee Town Hall. A vote center at the North San Juan Community Center will be open Election Day only.

–gf