< Back to All News

More Vote Centers Open Saturday

Posted: Feb. 28, 2020 12:05 PM PST

With the March 3 election now less than a week away, more vote centers will be opening around the county. Starting Saturday, you can vote at five more locations, including the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley, the Best Western conference center, right next to the hotel on Sutton Way in Grass Valley, Penn Valley Fire Station 43 on Spenceville Road, the Higgins Lions Community Center on Hacienda Drive in South County, and the Cedar House Hotel Ballroom in Truckee. Hours are 8am to 5pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and 7am to 8pm Election Day. You can also vote at the Rood Center and Truckee Town Hall. A vote center at the North San Juan Community Center will be open Election Day only.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha