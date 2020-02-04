< Back to All News

More Wildfire Forest Health Money For Nevada Co

Posted: Feb. 4, 2020 12:14 AM PST

More wildfire danger reduction money is on the way to the Nevada as well as Yuba County foothills. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldrdige says a one-point-six million dollar grant will continue work in the Grouse Ridge Research Forest…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Activities including thinning dense and degraded forestland, reducing hazardous fuel loads, managing for drought, insects, and disease, and applying prescribed fire for ecological restoration…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Some of the overstocked forest material will also be converted to bioenergy, including for a new Yuba County Water Agency Healthy Forests project that’s received a much more substantial sum of over four-and-a-half million dollars on five-thousand-375 acres. Statewide, Cal Fire says reforestation efforts will result in the planting of about 170-thousand trees that will provide habitat for wildlife and stabilize soil in severely burned areas.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha