More Wildfire Forest Health Money For Nevada Co

More wildfire danger reduction money is on the way to the Nevada as well as Yuba County foothills. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldrdige says a one-point-six million dollar grant will continue work in the Grouse Ridge Research Forest…

Activities including thinning dense and degraded forestland, reducing hazardous fuel loads, managing for drought, insects, and disease, and applying prescribed fire for ecological restoration…

Some of the overstocked forest material will also be converted to bioenergy, including for a new Yuba County Water Agency Healthy Forests project that’s received a much more substantial sum of over four-and-a-half million dollars on five-thousand-375 acres. Statewide, Cal Fire says reforestation efforts will result in the planting of about 170-thousand trees that will provide habitat for wildlife and stabilize soil in severely burned areas.