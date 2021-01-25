< Back to All News

More Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Sought

Posted: Jan. 25, 2021 12:26 AM PST

Millions more dollars worth of wildfire fuels reduction work may be ahead for Nevada County. County Supervisors are expected to approve a resolution at their Tuesday meeting that would authorize the local Office of Emergency Services to submit three grant applications to the Federal Emergency Management agency worth six-point-one million dollars. OES Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says one grant would be used for two projects. It would add another 12-hundred acres to the current Ponderosa Fuel Break project, which is nearing completion…

And Tamo says the grant would also allow the start of the South County Fuel Breaks project on 339 acres…

It would be a total of nine miles of roads. Tamo says the other two grants would enhance planning efforts. It would fund a mandatory Hazard Mitigation Plan. It would also fund a Community Wildfire Protection Plan that identifies and prioritizes areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments and recommends the types and methods of treatment.

