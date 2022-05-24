< Back to All News

More Wildfire Fuels Reduction Contracts Awarded

Posted: May. 24, 2022 12:52 PM PDT

Specific projects have now been outlined and contracts awarded in relation to the new CAL FIRE wildfire prevention grant announced in late April. It’s worth 950-thousand dollars. The largest contract, approved at Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisor meeting, was for 300-thousand dollars. Public Works principal engineer, Patrick Perkins, said it’s for removing the remaining December snowstorm debris from roads, to improve ingress and egress…

click to listen to Patrick Perkins

A 98-thousand dollar contract was also awarded for removing storm materials that have been piling up at the Rise Mine site. There’s also another 21-thousand to assist the county with more green waste drop off days. County Supervisor Heidi Hall wondered if that would cover much and wished more could be spent…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

More removal help for low-income residents was also, again, suggested by board members. Over the last three years, the county has received over eight-point-seven million dollars from CAL FIRE for proactive vegetation mitigation projects.

