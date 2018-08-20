< Back to All News

More Wildfire Fuels Reduction Money Awarded

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 12:56 AM PDT

More state funding has been awarded to reduce the wildfire risk on public lands on the San Juan Ridge. The executive director of the Yuba Watershed Institute, Chris Friedel  says the 414-thousand-dollar CalFire grant will allow more collaboration with the Bureau of Land Management. The Institute and BLM have been managing 12 parcels…

click to listen to Chris Friedel

This project will cover 320 acres, that also includes establishment of a 200-foot-wide shaded fuel break. Friedel says it’s part of CalFire’s Climate Change Investment Program, with the funding coming from state cap-and-trade money, to reduce carbon emissions…

click to listen to Chris Friedel

The parcels are also collectively known as the Inimim Forest.

