More Wildfire Fuels Reduction Money Awarded

More state funding has been awarded to reduce the wildfire risk on public lands on the San Juan Ridge. The executive director of the Yuba Watershed Institute, Chris Friedel says the 414-thousand-dollar CalFire grant will allow more collaboration with the Bureau of Land Management. The Institute and BLM have been managing 12 parcels…

This project will cover 320 acres, that also includes establishment of a 200-foot-wide shaded fuel break. Friedel says it’s part of CalFire’s Climate Change Investment Program, with the funding coming from state cap-and-trade money, to reduce carbon emissions…

The parcels are also collectively known as the Inimim Forest.