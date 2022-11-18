< Back to All News

More Wildfire Fuels Reduction Money For NevCo

Posted: Nov. 17, 2022 5:24 PM PST

Grant money keeps coming in to help reduce the wildfire danger in Nevada County. They’ve received a one-million dollar grant from the California Office of Emergency Services from what’s called the Prepare California Match Program. The county’s Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says it goes toward the South Yuba Rim Shaded Fuel Break Project. It’s in two phases…

Griesbach says it’s also a contiguous project…

And Griesbach is also optimistic that the county will also be awarded a FEMA grant that would cover a 25-percent match that the county currently has to provide for the CAL OES grant. But, regardless, he says work is scheduled to begin in the summer of next year and continue through 2026.

