More Wildfire Mitigation $$ Tahoe Natl Forest

Posted: Jun. 23, 2022 12:57 AM PDT

The Tahoe National Forest is also the beneficiary of more funding to reduce the wildfire threat, while also enhancing recreational opportunities. Public Affairs Specialist Jamie Hinrichs says 11 of the 15-million dollars comes from the Great American Outdoors Act…

Hinrichs says projects from this money will also realign trail segments and harden stream crossings on trails in the Granite Chief Wilderness area in Placer County. The rest of the funding, or around four-million dollars, comes from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy…

About half of that funding will also go to the Nyak Fuels Reduction and Infrastructure Protection Project. That will remove hazardous vegetation and provide firefighting access to defend infrastructure and homes.

