More Wildfire Prevention Funding For Nevada County

Nevada County Supervisors have approved another 850-thousand dollars in grant-funded contracts and programs for defensible space and community green waste events. At their meeting on Tuesday, they also passed a resolution accepting a second year of funding from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Administrative Analyst Josh White told the Board that 150-thousand dollars was approved by the District…

click to listen to Josh White

The money comes just ahead of three free green waste disposal weekends for unincorporated areas of the county The first one is Friday through Sunday at a site on Brunswick Road. Chief Executive Officer Allison Lehman told the Board the county has already invested over a-million dollars for green waste removal programs…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

Officials say this abnormally high level of green waste from the late December snowstorm makes the county vulnerable to wildfire during the fast approaching fire season. Some property owners can’t afford the steep disposal fees. So they burn it instead, adding more smoke to the air.