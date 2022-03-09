< Back to All News

More Wildfire Prevention Funding For Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 8, 2022 5:14 PM PST

Nevada County Supervisors have approved another 850-thousand dollars in grant-funded contracts and programs for defensible space and community green waste events. At their meeting on Tuesday, they also passed a resolution accepting a second year of funding from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Administrative Analyst Josh White told the Board that 150-thousand dollars was approved by the District…

click to listen to Josh White

The money comes just ahead of three free green waste disposal weekends for unincorporated areas of the county The first one is Friday through Sunday at a site on Brunswick Road. Chief Executive Officer Allison Lehman told the Board the county has already invested over a-million dollars for green waste removal programs…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

Officials say this abnormally high level of green waste from the late December snowstorm makes the county vulnerable to wildfire during the fast approaching fire season. Some property owners can’t afford the steep disposal fees. So they burn it instead, adding more smoke to the air.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha